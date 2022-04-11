Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,669,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BY opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $926.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

