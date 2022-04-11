Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $171.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $157.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.70.

CFR stock opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average of $133.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,683 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

