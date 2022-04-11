JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $52.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.06.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

