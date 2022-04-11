Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.47.

Kroger stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

