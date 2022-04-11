Xponance Inc. Has $627,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 118,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

