Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 5,492 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.49.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

