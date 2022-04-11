Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,061 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $44.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

