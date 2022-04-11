Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

