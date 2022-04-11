Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ONE Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $91.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

