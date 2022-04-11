Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 765,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.72% of Summit Hotel Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $959.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

