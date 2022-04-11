WH Smith’s (SMWH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.83) to GBX 1,737 ($22.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.59) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WH Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,051 ($26.90).

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,442 ($18.91) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.33). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,522.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,546.88.

In other news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,363.93).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

