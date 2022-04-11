Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) PT Raised to $40.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.45.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.