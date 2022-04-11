Piper Sandler Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $31.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

