Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 202.51, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $598.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.74.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $104,616,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $20,613,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
