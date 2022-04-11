Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRTGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 202.51, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $598.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. This is an increase from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -102.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $104,616,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $20,613,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.