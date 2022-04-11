TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $4.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRUE. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 776,578 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.02. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

