Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.73 Million in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 294,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.02% of Sterling Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth $4,345,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 213.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 144,836 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth $3,246,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 6.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 11.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 473,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $774.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Sterling Construction (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

