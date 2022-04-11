Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

ITI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iteris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,869 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17.

About Iteris (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.