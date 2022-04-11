Citigroup Trims Ball (NYSE:BLL) Target Price to $96.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of BLL opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ball by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

