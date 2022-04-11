Citigroup Cuts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $247.00

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.73.

AVY stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.45. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 53.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.