Citigroup Cuts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $247.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.73.

AVY stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.45. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 53.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

