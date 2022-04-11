Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $320.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.65.
Bill.com stock opened at $200.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.46.
In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,483,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
