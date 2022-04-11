Morgan Stanley Lowers Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $335.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $333.67.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.17. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,473,000 after purchasing an additional 200,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

