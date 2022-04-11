Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after purchasing an additional 603,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after purchasing an additional 85,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.