Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells $403,533.00 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CAG opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after buying an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.