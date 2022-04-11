Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $91.17 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

