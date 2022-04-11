Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.
Shares of UPST opened at $91.17 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
