$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $20.18 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 147,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

