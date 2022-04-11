Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. trivago posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in trivago by 216,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 119,158 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.12 on Friday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $760.37 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

