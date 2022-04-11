Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Lowered to CHF 54 at UBS Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from CHF 58 to CHF 54 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

HCMLY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

