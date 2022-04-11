Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.

MEOH opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

