Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.27.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.27.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.