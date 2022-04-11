Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISPO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspirato from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.
ISPO stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $108.00.
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
