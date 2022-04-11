XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.81.

XPO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after acquiring an additional 178,804 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,216,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

