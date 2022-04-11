Honest (HNST) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Honest (NASDAQ: HNST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/28/2022 – Honest was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/25/2022 – Honest had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Honest was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/25/2022 – Honest was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

3/25/2022 – Honest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Honest had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $8.00.

3/21/2022 – Honest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.62 on Monday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $423.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honest by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 2,897,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth about $13,841,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Honest by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth about $10,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Honest by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 755,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

