DA Davidson Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $171.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of WMT opened at $157.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $158.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.54. The firm has a market cap of $436.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

