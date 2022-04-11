AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Critical Survey

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get AEye alerts:

This table compares AEye and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -44.51% -19.26% Garrett Motion 13.63% -32.04% 11.86%

AEye has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AEye and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 170.10%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEye and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 282.02 -$65.01 million N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.63 billion 0.12 $495.00 million $0.84 8.33

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats AEye on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. The company provides an iDAR platform that offers scanning and automotive reliability; Dynamic Vixels, a sensor data type that combines pixels from 2D cameras with voxels from LiDAR; and artificial intelligence and software definability. Additionally, it offers AE100 Robotic Perception System, a solid state iDAR based product for the autonomous vehicle, ADAS, and mobility markets; and AE200, which is designed to address the need for modular and high-performance sensors that are based on the iDAR platform. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, California.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.