Head to Head Analysis: Sangoma Technologies (SANG) and The Competition

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) is one of 683 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sangoma Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sangoma Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies Competitors 174 680 963 20 2.45

Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.71%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.73%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -4.29% -2.25% -1.57% Sangoma Technologies Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $136.23 million $600,000.00 -83.44 Sangoma Technologies Competitors $1.16 billion $58.40 million -19.10

Sangoma Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies competitors beat Sangoma Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. It also provides session border controllers; telephony and media transcoding cards; and open source communications software. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

