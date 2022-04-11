Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) vs. Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55

Ideanomics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 446.87%. Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 106.23%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Lion Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 17.00 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.69 Lion Electric $57.71 million 24.75 -$43.33 million ($0.54) -13.96

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09%

Risk & Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

