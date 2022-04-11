National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $76,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.89 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

