23,600 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 402.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

