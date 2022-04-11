Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,536 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 105.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSB opened at $45.40 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43.

