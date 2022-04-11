National Asset Management Inc. Has $112,000 Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

NYSE BB opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

