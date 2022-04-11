National Asset Management Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BCX opened at $11.15 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

