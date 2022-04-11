National Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,472 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

