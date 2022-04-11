Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

