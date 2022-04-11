Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

OGE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.