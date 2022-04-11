Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $43.15 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

About Red Rock Resorts (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.