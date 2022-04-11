New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,595 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 103,352 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,195,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 74.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 260,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 58,946 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

