TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.17.

NYSE TFII opened at $82.57 on Friday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

