Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $213.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.42.

NYSE STZ opened at $244.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,358.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,688.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

