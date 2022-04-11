Truist Financial Cuts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $79.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of MCHP opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

