Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,713 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of PMAR opened at $32.10 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72.

